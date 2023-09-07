Hawaii’s No. 1 Kahuku travels to face nation’s No. 1 Mater Dei
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:11 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / AUG. 19
Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho says he’s playing the nation’s No. 1 team, Mater Dei, because the Red Raiders want “to better ourselves.”
-
JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku’s Kaimana Carvalho found some room to run against Farrington at Skippa Diaz Stadium on Sept. 1.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree