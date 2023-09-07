comscore Hawaii’s No. 1 Kahuku travels to face nation’s No. 1 Mater Dei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s No. 1 Kahuku travels to face nation’s No. 1 Mater Dei

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / AUG. 19 Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho says he’s playing the nation’s No. 1 team, Mater Dei, because the Red Raiders want “to better ourselves.”

    Kahuku head coach Sterling Carvalho says he’s playing the nation’s No. 1 team, Mater Dei, because the Red Raiders want “to better ourselves.”

  • JERRY CAMPANY / JCAMPANY@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Kaimana Carvalho found some room to run against Farrington at Skippa Diaz Stadium on Sept. 1.

    Kahuku’s Kaimana Carvalho found some room to run against Farrington at Skippa Diaz Stadium on Sept. 1.

The answer, every time, is yes. Two-time defending state champion Kahuku would have it no other way. When opportunity arises, Kahuku takes on all comers. Read more

