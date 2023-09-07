Hawaii’s No. 1 Kahuku travels to face nation’s No. 1 Mater Dei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The answer, every time, is yes. Two-time defending state champion Kahuku would have it no other way. When opportunity arises, Kahuku takes on all comers. Read more

The answer, every time, is yes.

Two-time defending state champion Kahuku would have it no other way. When opportunity arises, Kahuku takes on all comers.

On Saturday, the nation’s No. 1 team, Mater Dei, will host Kahuku in Santa Ana, Calif. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m., Hawaii time between the two unbeaten teams.

Kahuku is 4-0 and Mater Dei is 3-0. The Monarchs have wins over Centennial (Calif.), 28-14; Bingham (Utah), 48-14; and Creekside (Ga.), 62-0. Centennial edged Punahou last weekend, 50-43. Since 2017, Mater Dei is 14-0 versus out-of-state foes.

Hawaii’s top-ranked team and winner of the past two Open Division state titles departed the islands on Tuesday.

“There is a saying, you either win or you learn. We are playing this game for the opportunity to better ourselves, to learn and compete against the nation’s best,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “Also, to provide a unique experience for our players and continue to improve our program.”

Under first-year head coach Frank McManus, who was an assistant coach for 16 seasons, Mater Dei is humming again. MaxPreps has Kahuku-Mater Dei listed as a “Top 10 Matchup” this weekend. The Monarchs are sparked by quarterback Elijah Brown and running back Jordon Davison, and offensive linemen DeAndre Carter (6-4, 340) and Brandon Baker (6-5, 285). Defensive lineman Aydin Breland (6-5, 290) leads the defense.

Brown, a 6-2, 185-pound senior, has completed 47 of 64 pass attempts (73 percent) for 789 yards with 12 TDs and two interceptions. His passer rating is a preposterous 232.6.

Davison, a 6-foot, 207-pound junior, has rushed for 352 yards (8.4 per attempt) and three TDs. As a sophomore, Davison rushed for 1,514 yards (8.9 per carry) and 17 TDs as Mater Dei finished second to national champion St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.).

After Mater Dei, Kahuku returns from the continent to host St. John Bosco, currently ranked No. 3 nationally, on Sept. 16 at Carleton E. Weimer Field.

Kahuku’s defense, with defensive linemen Hyrum Moors and Maximum Fonoimoana setting the tone in the box, has been tested before. In 2022, Kahuku led nationally ranked Saint Frances (Md.) before losing, 22-15. Kahuku later lost at St. John Bosco, 34-7.

Prior to last season, Kahuku had not played a mainland team since 2019, winning at Timpview (Utah), 34-14.

The evolution of Kahuku from a smashmouth offense to a balanced attack featuring both four-wide sets and traditional multiple-back power formations has brought out its best. The success of its passing game has thwarted ideas of transferring out for up-and-coming skill-position players. It has also turned the North Shore campus into a magnet destination for skill players like Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa.

In three games, the former Kapolei backup QB has passed for 446 yards and eight TDs with no picks and a 59-percent completion rate. His escapability (88 rushing yards, 2 TDs) has been a big plus. Another former Kapolei standout, Diezel Kamoku, has emerged with Bryant Lauano as key pass catchers this fall.

In a 48-20 win over Farrington last week, running back Va‘aimalae Fonoti had a robust 167 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. The dynamic senior also had a 44-yard touchdown reception in limited playing time. Kahuku’s willingness to play power ball and wide-open aerial schemes from one play to the next has taken the best of Hawaii high school football and melded it to a district that has produced, arguably, the most football talent per capita in the country.

Playing Mater Dei, which has one of its best rosters in school history, brings Kahuku one step closer to solidifying its place among the nation’s elite programs.

“It’s no different. We take all our opponents seriously and game plan accordingly. However, we are excited to be playing the No. 1 team in the nation. Extra incentive,” Carvalho said.

One of Kahuku’s x-factors is junior Kaimana Carvalho, the head coach’s nephew. He has six interceptions this season, and has returned one pick and one punt to the house already.

Other top games

Nanakuli at

No. 4 Campbell

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Golden Hawks (1-2, 0-1 OIA) picked up their first win last week, 48-30, over Roosevelt. Kanoa Torres is in his first year as starting quarterback, while wide receiver Richard Federico and running back Christian Asinsin provide experience and production.

So far, the season has been a mixed bag with a close 37-32 loss to Damien and 40-0 loss to Farrington. The OIA’s refreshed Open Division/D-I schedule has Kahuku, Leilehua, Moanalua and Aiea closing out the regular-season slate for Nanakuli.

Through the decades, perhaps no Saber QB makes the throws that current slinger Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele does. The senior has passed for 1,261 yards and 11 TDs with just two interceptions in four games.

Wide receiver Tana Togafau-Tavui leads a deep, talented group with 26 catches for 373 yards and five TDs.

The Sabers (3-1, 0-0 OIA) returned on Sunday from their trip to Henderson, Nev., where they lost to Liberty, 20-14.

“I like the bonding of everybody. Coaches, players, administration,” coach Darren Johnson said. “It was more of a business trip. We’re responsible for all these athletes, and they keep us on our toes.”

Some underclassmen, he added, came through with key contributions.

“Some of them stepped up and made great plays. We didn’t play as good as we wanted, but playing on the road, playing in a (rain) storm, we were happy with some results,” Johnson said. “We had a good uptempo practice on Tuesday. I’m relieved that we got the trip over with. We’ve got to move forward.”

The Golden Hawks and Sabers have not played since 2009, when Campbell won 40-0 in Ewa Beach. Prior to that, Nanakuli defeated Campbell in ’03, 22-20, on a neutral field (now John Kauinana Stadium).

Campbell leads the all-time series, 14-11, including wins in eight of the last nine meetings.

“Nanakuli is a good football team. They’re well coached by Coach (Kili) Watson and his staff. We’ve got our hands full and we’ve got to stay focused. We can’t fall off the train track.”

No. 10 Farrington

at Moanalua

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua (0-3, 0-1 OIA) is adjusting to a new system under first-year head coach Andrew Manley, and the schedule has not been kind. Na Menehune have scored 14 points in three games, including two lopsided losses to powerhouses Kamehameha and Punahou.

They will face a scrappy Farrington defense that got two sacks from senior Anelu Lafaele in a 48-20 loss to Kahuku last week.

The good news for Farrington (2-1, 0-0 OIA) is that running back Sitani Mikaele will return, according to coach Daniel Sanchez. Mikaele suffered an injury against Kahuku. He has rushed for 387 yards and five TDs (8.6 yards per attempt).

“Moanalua is well coached. I Know some of the coaches, so they will be prepared,” Sanchez said. “Their quarterback (sophomore Tayden-Evan Kaawa) is good. I’m not sure if he is going to play, but with him in there, their passing game is really good.”

Pac-Five

vs. Damien

Saturday, 7 p.m.

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Colten Amai-Nakagawa made his first start at quarterback for the Wolfpack (0-1, 0-1 ILH) in a 41-0 loss at ‘Iolani two weeks ago, going 12-for-23 for 77 yards with one pick. It was enough to pique the interest of Damien (2-2, 0-0) coach Anthony Tuitele.

“We couldn’t get much film on them, just what they did against ‘Iolani. From what we’ve seen, they have a better quarterback now. They’ll be a better balanced team that will still run the ball, and pass the ball,” Tuitele said. “They’ve got some big kids, good-sized kids.”

Among them is Baldwin transfer Ghesiah Faleafine-Auwae, a 6-3, 270-pound sophomore lineman. He is also a basketball player, an agile athlete with good hands and footwork. His older sister, Taimane, was an All-State center for Maryknoll before graduating last June.

Amai-Nakagawa’s favorite target in game one was Kalen Donate (nine receptions, 41 yards).

SCHEDULE

Friday

ILH D-I/Division I-AA/D-II

>> Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA, 6 p.m.

>> Saint Louis I-AA at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Open/D-I

>> Radford at Waipahu, 7 p.m.

>> Nanakuli at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

>> Farrington at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Aiea at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Castle at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

OIA D-II

>> Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo at Kailua, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Nonconference

>> Kahuku at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 4 p.m. HST

ILH D-I/Division I-AA/D-II

>> Pac-Five vs. Damien at Farrington, 7 p.m.

OIA Open/D-I

>> Kailua at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

OIA D-II

>> McKinley at Pearl City, 6 p.m.

>> Roosevelt at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

STANDINGS

ILH

Team Conf. PF PA Overall PF PA

Open

Kamehameha 0-0 0 0 3-0 116 37

Punahou 0-0 0 0 3-1 160 71

Saint Louis 0-0 0 0 2-2 124 144

Division I

‘Iolani 1-0 41 0 2-0 100 26

Damien 0-0 0 0 2-2 140 152

Division II

Pac-Five 0-1 0 41 0-1 0 41

———

Saint Louis I-AA 0-0 0 0 1-1 34 83

KS I-AA 0-0 0 0 0-0 0 0

Punahou I-AA 0-0 0 0 0-0 0 0

OIA/D1 A Standings

Team Conf. PF PA Overall PF PA

Kahuku 2-0 55 20 4-0 156 37

Campbell 2-0 109 7 3-1 185 61

Farrington 1-1 60 48 2-1 104 62

Leilehua 1-1 28 55 2-2 66 90

Nanakuli 0-1 0 40 1-2 80 107

Moanalua 0-1 7 21 0-3 14 117

Aiea 0-2 0 68 1-3 33 143

OIA/D1 B Standings

Team Conf. PF PA Overall PF PA

Kapolei 2-0 126 42 3-1 202 114

Mililani 2-0 117 14 3-1 168 38

Kailua 1-1 37 74 2-2 82 105

Castle 0-1 15 30 1-1 32 43

Waipahu 0-1 28 63 0-3 77 163

Radford 0-2 21 121 0-3 35 65

Waianae 0-0 0 0 0-3 15 117

OIA Division II standings

Team Conf. PF PA Overall PF PA

Pearl City 2-0 46 31 3-0 88 43

Kalani 2-1 52 25 3-1 80 31

Roosevelt 1-1 35 31 2-2 99 79

Kalaheo 1-1 42 28 1-1 42 28

Kaiser 1-1 40 40 1-2 53 57

Kaimuki 1-1 49 48 1-3 87 145

Waialua 1-2 50 70 1-3 50 100

McKinley 0-2 7 48 0-3 7 82

OPEN DIVISION STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Camp. 97 142 2 1,261 11

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 65 105 1 1,019 15

Kaunaoa Kamakawiwoole, St.L 58 104 8 865 5

Ty McCutcheon, Punahou 39 61 2 655 5

Kini McMillan, Mililani 46 65 0 550 6

Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kahuku 36 51 0 446 8

Jevin Bolos-Reyes, Kamehameha 18 27 0 406 4

Tayden-Evan Kaawa, Moanalua 14 27 2 193 2

George Mier, Waianae 15 24 2 161 1

Naazsir Addo McCoy, Moanalua 19 38 6 142 0

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Tama Amisone, Kapolei 45 441 7 9.8 110.3

Moe Passi, Kamehameha 45 283 5 6.3 94.3

Vaaimalae Fonoti, Kahuku 36 279 4 7.8 93.0

Keola Apduhan, Saint Louis 39 201 5 5.2 67.0

Nelson Aau, Punahou 15 185 3 12.3 92.5

Nakoa Kahana-Travis, Mililani 19 185 3 9.7 61.7

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Kaina Kamohalii, Kapolei 33 526 8 15.9 131.5

Tana Togafau-Tavui, Camp. 26 373 5 14.3 93.3

Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis 19 321 4 16.9 107.0

Astin Hange, Punahou 15 289 1 19.3 96.3

Diezel Kamoku, Kahuku 17 224 4 13.2 74.7

Zion White, Punahou 9 220 2 24.4 73.3

DIVISION I STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Romeo Ortiz, Kailua 42 78 4 579 4

CJ Villanueva, Iolani 44 49 0 544 7

Joshua Manu, Waipahu 35 58 1 531 4

Afi Togafau, Radford 52 81 3 454 4

AJ Tuifua, Damien 28 49 3 413 6

Bennett Strobel, Waipahu 24 43 2 360 3

Hanohano Plunkett, Leilehua 34 62 2 359 2

Kanoa Torres, Nanakuli 36 65 4 352 2

MJ Moreno, Farrington 20 38 1 233 1

Nai Kalauokaaea, Castle 10 23 0 174 1

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Sitani Mikaele, Farrington 45 387 5 8.6 129.0

Cole Northington, Leilehua 62 255 3 4.1 63.8

Ikaika Quidashay, Kailua 39 226 1 5.8 56.5

Camren Flemister, Leilehua 23 180 2 7.8 60.0

Ronan Fanelli, Iolani 29 147 3 5.1 73.5

Caysen Samson, Kailua 35 145 2 4.1 36.3

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Timothy Arnold, Leilehua 26 389 3 15.0 97.3

Eric Stephens, Waipahu 16 290 1 18.1 96.7

Tai Aipia-Barrett, Waipahu 13 264 3 20.3 88.0

Richard Federico, Nanakuli 12 221 2 18.4 110.5

Dayton Savea, Damien 11 218 3 19.8 109.0

Jayden Chanel, Waipahu 17 202 2 11.9 67.3

DIVISION II STATISTICS

PASSING

Player, team C A I Yd TD

Trey Dacoscos, Pearl City 61 113 4 817 9

Iosefa Letuli, Kaimuki 56 91 1 700 6

Sean Connell, Kaiser 50 93 7 553 4

Kynan McCartney, Kalani 36 76 6 481 6

Emey Abilla, Waialua 25 66 6 307 2

Jude Weber, Kalaheo 26 63 4 296 3

Ioane Kamanao, Roosevelt 25 49 1 280 3

RUSHING

Player, team Att. Yds TD YPC YPG

Dillon Reis, Kaiser 49 311 2 6.3 103.7

Makoakai Fierro, Waialua 69 239 2 3.5 59.8

Sonny Iaea, Kalani 55 230 3 4.2 57.5

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook, Kaim. 60 207 2 3.5 51.8

Sean Connell, Kaiser 35 203 2 5.8 67.7

Iosefa Letuli, Kaimuki 47 200 5 4.3 50.0

Xavier Bezares, Roosevelt 37 165 2 4.5 82.5

RECEIVING

Player, team Rec. Yds TD YPC YPG

Keagan Lime, Kaiser 21 276 4 13.1 92.0

Jeremiah White, Kaimuki 21 274 3 13.0 68.5

Keaton Tomas, Pearl City 13 225 2 17.3 75.0

Jayvie Arellano, Waialua 13 211 2 16.2 52.8

Tobias Vazquez, Pearl City 12 203 4 16.9 67.7

Jesse Shinagawa, Kaiser 21 203 0 9.7 67.7

Kamalu Jordan, Kalaheo 10 179 2 17.9 89.5