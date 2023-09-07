Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – September 7, 2023 Today Updated 10:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today SOCCER College men: Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m. at Saint Louis School field. College men: San Francisco State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, UCLA vs. Pepperdine, 4:45 p.m.; Liberty vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH, Varsity I/II girls: University High at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 6 p.m. ILH, Varsity III girls: Assets vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; St. Andrew’s vs. Lanakila Baptist, 6 p.m. at Hanalani; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m. WATER POLO ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m. Varsity II, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m. FRIDAY FOOTBALL OIA: Radford at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.; Nanakuli at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.; Castle at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m. OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m. at Farrington. ILH: Saint Louis I-AA at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA, 6 p.m. VOLLEYBALL College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, Liberty vs. UCLA, 4:45 p.m.; Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:15 p.m. WATER POLO ILH Wednesday Boys Varsity I Kamehameha 18, Mid-Pacific 3. Goal scorers—KS: Akahai Hudgens 7, Caleb Wright 5, Konnor Chang 3, David Wong, Wynn Ferreira, Jaxen Nishimura. MPI: Dylan Morris, Rylind Butler, Jordan Clifford. Boys Varsity II Kamehameha 18, Le Jardin 3. Goal scorers—KS: Kyan Shigekane 3, Daniel Donahue 3, Drew Apuna 2, Kamakoa Kaluhiwa 2, Camden Fong 2, Oliko Hudgens 2, Hako Hudgens, Kalala Trinidad, Ammon Miyamoto, Blaise Lai. LeJ: Anthony Klutz, Achilles Thornton, Oliver Miller. Punahou 17, ‘Iolani 4. Goal scorers—Pun: Tyler Lau 4, Logan Bauer 3, Jeffrey Ferrer 3, Kainoa Bird 2, Preston Comerford, Ty Martoia, Lochlain Keenan, Aaron Ruhaak, Beck Kilpatrick. Iol: Noa Yamashiroya 3, Wan Hao Sun. SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Fat Katz 16, Golden Eagles 7 Aikane 25, Waipio 1 Sportsmen 24, Lokahi 23 Islanders 21, Makules 18 Firehouse 15, Go Deep 5 Na Pueo 25, Kool Katz 8 Sons Of Hawaii 12, Ho‘o Ikaika 10 Hawaiians 17, Na Kahuna 3 Hui Ohana 21, Kupuna Kane 5 Action 20, Yankees 8 Bad Company 15, P.H.Shipyard 12 VOLLEYBALL ILH Wednesday Girls JV Damien def. Le Jardin 26-24, 18-25, 25-19 Sacred Hearts def. University High 25-23, 25-21 Kamehameha-Blue def. Maryknoll 25-17, 25-6 Kamehameha-White def. Punahou-Blue 26-24, 22-25, 25-16 Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani-Red 21-25, 25-23, 26-24 Punahou-Gold def. Mid-Pacific 25-17, 12-25, 25-19 Tuesday Girls Varsity III St. Andrew’s def. Assets 25-23, 25-9, 25-7 Hawaiian Mission def. La Pietra 20-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 BIIF Wednesday Girls Varsity Waiakea def. Kealakehe 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-7, 25-11, 25-7 Girls JV Waiakea def. Kealakehe 25-14, 25-14 Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-14, 25-0 Previous Story Hawaii’s No. 1 Kahuku travels to face nation’s No. 1 Mater Dei Next Story Television and radio – September 7, 2023