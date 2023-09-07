Scoreboard – September 7, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

SOCCER

College men: Cal State East Bay vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m. at Saint Louis School field.

College men: San Francisco State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, UCLA vs. Pepperdine, 4:45 p.m.; Liberty vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: University High at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Mid-Pacific,

6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou, 6 p.m.

ILH, Varsity III girls: Assets vs. Island

Pacific, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission;

St. Andrew’s vs. Lanakila Baptist, 6 p.m. at Hanalani; Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.

Varsity II, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA: Radford at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.; Nanakuli at

Campbell, 7:30 p.m.; Castle at Kapolei,

7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m. at Farrington.

ILH: Saint Louis I-AA at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Volleyball

Challenge, Liberty vs. UCLA, 4:45 p.m.; Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:15 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH

Wednesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 18, Mid-Pacific 3. Goal scorers—KS: Akahai Hudgens 7, Caleb Wright 5, Konnor Chang 3, David Wong, Wynn Ferreira, Jaxen Nishimura. MPI:

Dylan Morris, Rylind Butler, Jordan Clifford.

Boys Varsity II

Kamehameha 18, Le Jardin 3. Goal scorers—KS: Kyan Shigekane 3, Daniel

Donahue 3, Drew Apuna 2, Kamakoa Kaluhiwa 2, Camden Fong 2, Oliko Hudgens 2, Hako Hudgens, Kalala Trinidad, Ammon Miyamoto, Blaise Lai. LeJ: Anthony Klutz, Achilles Thornton, Oliver Miller.

Punahou 17, ‘Iolani 4. Goal scorers—Pun: Tyler Lau 4, Logan Bauer 3, Jeffrey Ferrer 3, Kainoa Bird 2, Preston Comerford, Ty

Martoia, Lochlain Keenan, Aaron Ruhaak, Beck Kilpatrick. Iol: Noa Yamashiroya 3, Wan Hao Sun.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Fat Katz 16, Golden Eagles 7

Aikane 25, Waipio 1

Sportsmen 24, Lokahi 23

Islanders 21, Makules 18

Firehouse 15, Go Deep 5

Na Pueo 25, Kool Katz 8

Sons Of Hawaii 12, Ho‘o Ikaika 10

Hawaiians 17, Na Kahuna 3

Hui Ohana 21, Kupuna Kane 5

Action 20, Yankees 8

Bad Company 15, P.H.Shipyard 12

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Wednesday

Girls JV

Damien def. Le Jardin 26-24, 18-25, 25-19

Sacred Hearts def. University High 25-23,

25-21

Kamehameha-Blue def. Maryknoll 25-17,

25-6

Kamehameha-White def. Punahou-Blue

26-24, 22-25, 25-16

Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani-Red 21-25,

25-23, 26-24

Punahou-Gold def. Mid-Pacific 25-17,

12-25, 25-19

Tuesday

Girls Varsity III

St. Andrew’s def. Assets 25-23, 25-9, 25-7

Hawaiian Mission def. La Pietra 20-25,

25-21, 25-13, 25-20

BIIF

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Waiakea def. Kealakehe 25-12, 25-12,

25-10

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-7,

25-11, 25-7

Girls JV

Waiakea def. Kealakehe 25-14, 25-14

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Keaau 25-14,

25-0