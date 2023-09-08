Letter: Can Americans trust our voting systems?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the first Republican presidential debate, Vivek Ramaswamy praised Donald Trump as the best president in the 21st century. Millions of Americans share his assessment, which explains why Trump is the leading candidate in the polls despite four politically motivated indictments.

Americans are enamored with Trump’s accomplishments, like making our country energy independent with our increased oil and gas production; extending our border walls; reducing regulations to make our businesses prosper; and financing our military to be the most powerful in the world.

The American people will choose our next president in November 2024. Let’s hope our elections will be honest and transparent and not clouded with allegations of unverifiable mail-in ballots and irregular voting procedures as in past elections. Only then can we trust our voting systems.

Robert Hatakeyama

Salt Lake

