Letter: Clean up, prepare home in case disaster strikes

Residents of Hawaii, you know who I’m talking about. Start cleaning up debris, weeds, overgrown bushes and trees from your home area. Junk your cars that you never work on inside the garage and on property. Stop collecting and hoarding flammable things inside your home and vehicles. Have an escape plan in case of disasters, natural or self-inflicted.

Most important: Learn to communicate with your family in case you’re separated. After prepping your own home for fires, check on your friends and neighbors, too. There’s always safety in numbers. Quit blaming others and be responsible.

Greg Tabasa

Moiliili

