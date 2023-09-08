comscore Letter: Clean up, prepare home in case disaster strikes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Clean up, prepare home in case disaster strikes

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Residents of Hawaii, you know who I’m talking about. Start cleaning up debris, weeds, overgrown bushes and trees from your home area. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Kailua needs more affordable housing

Scroll Up