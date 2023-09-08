Editorial | Letters Letter: Kids shouldn’t need free meals at school Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I would like to address Carol Schmus’ comments regarding eight states that provide kids with free meals at school, while others are considering doing the same thing (“Politicos enrich selves; no lunch for needy kids,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 31). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I would like to address Carol Schmus’ comments regarding eight states that provide kids with free meals at school, while others are considering doing the same thing (“Politicos enrich selves; no lunch for needy kids,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 31). She mentioned that eligibility is based on a family’s financial need. She also mentioned children going to school on empty stomachs. I do believe Hawaii is now considering free meals for all students. I read statistics showing that during the 12 months ending August 2020, youth obesity in Hawaii rose nearly 40% — with 15.5% of children ages 10-17. Because of COVID-19, these children were not attending school. They were at home and eating food provided by their parents. To me, if I choose to have children, I would be fairly certain I could feed and clothe them at the minimum. If I could not, no children. I would not consider other residents’ tax dollars being spent for this. Shameful. Diane Tippett Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Kailua needs more affordable housing