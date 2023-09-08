Letter: Kids shouldn’t need free meals at school

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to address Carol Schmus’ comments regarding eight states that provide kids with free meals at school, while others are considering doing the same thing (“Politicos enrich selves; no lunch for needy kids,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug. 31). She mentioned that eligibility is based on a family’s financial need. She also mentioned children going to school on empty stomachs.

I do believe Hawaii is now considering free meals for all students.

I read statistics showing that during the 12 months ending August 2020, youth obesity in Hawaii rose nearly 40% — with 15.5% of children ages 10-17. Because of COVID-19, these children were not attending school. They were at home and eating food provided by their parents.

To me, if I choose to have children, I would be fairly certain I could feed and clothe them at the minimum. If I could not, no children. I would not consider other residents’ tax dollars being spent for this. Shameful.

Diane Tippett

Waikiki

