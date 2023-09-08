Letter: Technology creates unaddressed problems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

1. Working from home can be nice, except that you’re living in your office.

2. We used to find out things from acquaintances; now we can just search the internet.

3. Our media choices are much broader, but often much shallower.

4. If we judge ourselves by the folks who like to talk on television, YouTube videos or podcasts, we might get a skewed view of who Americans are. How many people with good judgment do you know who expose themselves like that?

5. A famous novel and film showed an astronaut unplugging an errant AI computer. Today we worry about an AI computer unplugging our access to the internet.

I like technology, but it has created social issues that we are not addressing.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

