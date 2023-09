Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When Nadine Kam died Tuesday at the too-young age of 63, the Star-Advertiser lost a friend and colleague — and readers lost a vibrant voice on food, fashion and style.

For decades, starting at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin and then here, Kam was the newspapers’ ambassador to Hawaii restaurants big and small, and a must-read food critic via her “Weekly Eater” column.

Well before the foodie craze hit the masses and social media enabled folks to post their own critiques and photos, Kam’s witty reviews took readers around town, ranging from fancy restaurants, to best-kept-secret mom-and-pops.

Cheers to you, Nadine — you will be missed.