Editorial: No private zones for street parking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: No private zones for street parking

  • Today
  • Updated 6:57 p.m.

Residents along the public streets surrounding Kalihi Valley Homes have devoted years of effort into calling for, and modeling, a publicly regulated Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) that grants them exclusive parking privileges close to their residences. Read more

