Effort to track Maui students still frustrating | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Effort to track Maui students still frustrating

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.

Some state school board members and public testifiers alike expressed continued frustration Thursday with what they see as slow and confusing public communication from the state Department of Education on the status of the 3,001 public school students displaced by the Lahaina wildfire. Read more

