Feedback on building the new Aloha Stadium shows concerns over financial feasibility

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

The people who know how to do it have continued interest in building a new Aloha Stadium, and state planners say they still expect it to be ready in time for the 2028 football season, with no public cost beyond the $400 million in bonds allocated by the Legislature in 2022. Read more

