Gov. Josh Green to update the public today about the deadly Maui fires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gov. Josh Green to update the public today about the deadly Maui fires

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A Hawaii National Guardsman walked across Honoapii­lani Highway near Front Street in Lahaina on Thursday where the main disaster area is still being cordoned off.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A long row of crosses Thursday lined the memorial fence in memory of the victims of the deadly Aug. 8 wildfire in Lahaina.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, pet memorials were seen Thursday on the community fence in Lahaina.

Today marks one month since the deadly firestorm that destroyed most of the historic Maui town of Lahaina, killing at least 115 people. Read more

