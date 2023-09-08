Gov. Josh Green to update the public today about the deadly Maui fires

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LAHAINA >> Today marks one month since the deadly firestorm that destroyed most of the historic Maui town of Lahaina, killing at least 115 people.

Even as the dead are still being counted, it’s already the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century. Currently, 385 people remain missing.

Gov. Josh Green visited Maui on Thursday and will give an address today at noon that he says will include details of the most recent numbers for those still missing and of those currently sheltered in short- and long-term housing.

“I have authorized several special funds to assist affected families and businesses and help them get through this disaster, and I will include details of these in tomorrow’s address,” said Green in a campaign email. “I will also provide further details on our efforts to protect victims from predatory legal and real estate practices, the ongoing investigation into the causes of the fire and the emergency response, and plans to reopen travel to West Maui.”

The fire that ravaged Lahaina was one of three on Maui that began Aug. 8 amid strong winds from Hurricane Dora moving south of Hawaii. Firefighters were spread thin battling blazes in Lahaina, Kula and around Kihei without air support due to high winds. The high winds also worked to quickly spread the flames across dry foliage.

By nightfall the ferocious firestorm had engulfed Lahaina, and some who were able to escape were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

Many of those who died were found in their cars, overtaken by the blaze as they tried to flee.

Current estimates by officials are that the fire destroyed 2,200 structures, almost 90% of which were residential. Another 700 businesses on and around Lahaina’s historic Front Street were lost.

Maui officials now say the fire has been 100% contained though not extinguished.

The tragedy has drawn an outpouring of support from around the world, and Hawaii residents have rallied together raising money, gathering supplies and offering support to help the families of those who lost their lives, the survivors and those who no longer have homes and have lost all their possessions.

But as the smoke clears, many have demanded answers about what happened Aug. 8 and what sort of plans county, state and federal officials have for the recovery.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Maui County officials have faced criticism for not releasing a detailed timeline of the events, and have sued Hawaiian Electric, blaming fallen power lines for sparking the blaze.

A besieged Hawaiian Electric is now the target of dozens of lawsuits, its stock price plummeting and future financial outlook uncertain. It has said the Lahaina fire was not caused by its power lines.

In an address Thursday on the floor of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, told fellow lawmakers, “These devastating fires and the events that followed have been harrowing for all those who call Maui home and the many more who have visited these communities over the years.” Hirono asserted that in some cases this has led to the spread of conspiracy theories, which she said was impeding relief efforts on Maui.

“At a time of grief and loss, residents have been subjected to disinformation on social media, likely coordinated by foreign government entities, to discourage residents from reaching out to FEMA for disaster assistance and disinformation that sowed distrust in the federal government,” said Hirono. “It is an all-hands-on-deck effort to combat this kind of disinformation and make sure survivors can access federal support. As we work to ensure the survivors of this disaster have the support they need, we’re also working to understand the full cost of the devastation.”

This week Maui County lifted restrictions on the Lahaina Gateway shopping center, but few of the businesses there have been able to reopen. Restaurants in particular are unable to operate as Lahaina’s water system remains damaged and contaminated after the fire.

National Guardsmen are still cordoning off the main disaster area, where agencies are still looking for potential bodies amid the wreckage. Officials say that nearly 99% of the town has been searched. In addition to the search for bodies, personnel from various state and federal organizations have begun cleaning up the area looking for toxic materials. Officials have warned that much of the area and the air around it may be contaminated.

After a month on the ground, some National Guard members in Lahaina say they have been having trouble getting paid. It’s not the first time the Guard has struggled to access money to pay troops during a crisis.

In 2018 many National Guard members experienced delayed payments while deployed for duties related to the flooding on Kauai and the lava flows on the Big Island, causing financial burdens for families. Gov. David Ige signed a proclamation extending disaster emergency relief and enacting a provision allowing state agencies “to pay, as expeditiously as possible.”

But Hawaii National Guard officials say that this time they are proactively working to address any issue. In an email to the Honolulu Star- Advertiser, Hawaii National Guard spokesman Jeff Hickman said that “the Hawaii National Guard (HING) has anticipated possible issues and mitigated many possible situations. To date we had six pay issues, and all have been addressed. The HING has also set up a phone hotline and an email for Guardsmen to notify leadership of any future or potential pay issues.”

A National Guard member at one of the checkpoints in Lahaina on Thursday, who requested not to be named, said payment problems have been an issue for several soldiers and airmen on the ground in Lahaina but that “it is what it is.” The National Guard member said that she volunteered for the assignment and despite the hardship was proud to be there.