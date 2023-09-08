comscore Housing chief Nani Medeiros’ resignation raises questions about future of Green’s panel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Housing chief Nani Medeiros’ resignation raises questions about future of Green’s panel

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 17 Hawaii Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros plans to resign after 10 months on the job. Above, Medeiros speaks at the governor’s news conference on the emergency homeless proclamation.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 17

    Hawaii Chief Housing Officer Nani Medeiros plans to resign after 10 months on the job. Above, Medeiros speaks at the governor’s news conference on the emergency homeless proclamation.

Gov. Josh Green praised Medeiros and her compassion for affordable housing, and he specifically blamed former mixed martial arts fighter B.J. Penn for inspiring threats directed at Medeiros. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Audra Jacqueline Ryan-­Shepard

Scroll Up