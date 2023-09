Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Audra Jacqueline Ryan-­Shepard, M.D., joins the health team at Kaiser Permanente Behavioral Health Services — Ala Moana. She received her medical degree from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. Most recently, she was staff psychiatrist at Primary Health Solutions in Hamilton, Ohio. She is board-certified in psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.