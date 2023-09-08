comscore Second-half surge lifts HPU men to victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Second-half surge lifts HPU men to victory

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific men’s soccer team scored all its goals in the second half of a 3-0 victory over San Francisco State on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Hakas gives Wahine a boost with her skill, abundance of energy
Next Story
Scoreboard – September 8, 2023

Scroll Up