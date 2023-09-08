Second-half surge lifts HPU men to victory

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific men’s soccer team scored all its goals in the second half of a 3-0 victory over San Francisco State on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Royal Kekuewa (51:39), Sebastian Mejia (57:53) and Jonathan Sorto (86:07) scored for the Sharks (1-1-1). Connor Margo made three saves.

Fernando Escobedo had three saves for the Gators (1-1).

Chaminade men’s soccer team loses 3-1

Kaden Medeiros scored on a penalty kick at 35:52, but the Chaminade men’s soccer team lost to Cal State East Bay 3-1 on Thursday at Saint Louis School field.

The Pioneers scored first on Aidan Raftery’s goal at 27:39, before Medeiros tied it.

Cal State East Bay added goals by Michael Rossi (40:36) and Bradley Moorhouse (72:44).

The Silverswords dropped to 0-3, while the Pioneers improved to 2-0-1.