Hawaii Beat | Sports Second-half surge lifts HPU men to victory By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:19 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii Pacific men’s soccer team scored all its goals in the second half of a 3-0 victory over San Francisco State on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Pacific men’s soccer team scored all its goals in the second half of a 3-0 victory over San Francisco State on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Royal Kekuewa (51:39), Sebastian Mejia (57:53) and Jonathan Sorto (86:07) scored for the Sharks (1-1-1). Connor Margo made three saves. Fernando Escobedo had three saves for the Gators (1-1). Chaminade men’s soccer team loses 3-1 Kaden Medeiros scored on a penalty kick at 35:52, but the Chaminade men’s soccer team lost to Cal State East Bay 3-1 on Thursday at Saint Louis School field. The Pioneers scored first on Aidan Raftery’s goal at 27:39, before Medeiros tied it. Cal State East Bay added goals by Michael Rossi (40:36) and Bradley Moorhouse (72:44). The Silverswords dropped to 0-3, while the Pioneers improved to 2-0-1. Previous Story Hakas gives Wahine a boost with her skill, abundance of energy Next Story Scoreboard – September 8, 2023