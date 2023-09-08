comscore Hawaii falls to Liberty in opening match of annual Outrigger Volleyball Challenge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Hawaii falls to Liberty in opening match of annual Outrigger Volleyball Challenge

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Caylen Alexander took on Delaney Dilfer.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Caylen Alexander took on Delaney Dilfer.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Tali Hakas was on the hunt for a kill against Liberty’s Kamryn Bacus on Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Tali Hakas was on the hunt for a kill against Liberty’s Kamryn Bacus on Thursday.

The late nights continued for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team, which ran out of the late-game magic that had propelled it to a 4-1 start. Read more

Previous Story
Hakas gives Wahine a boost with her skill, abundance of energy
Next Story
Scoreboard – September 8, 2023

Scroll Up