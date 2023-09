Scoreboard – September 8, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

OIA: Radford at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.; Nanakuli at

Campbell, 7:30 p.m.; Castle at Kapolei,

7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m. at Farrington.

ILH: Saint Louis I-AA at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha I-AA, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Volleyball

Challenge, Liberty vs. UCLA, 4:45 p.m.; Pepperdine vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH, Varsity I/II girls: Maryknoll at Damien, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

College: Albany vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

ILH: Damien vs. Pac-Five, 7 p.m. at

Farrington.

OIA: Kailua at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Roosevelt at Kaiser; McKinley at Pearl City. Games start at 6 p.m.

SOFT TENNIS

OIA East: Castle, McKinley at Kaiser;

Kailua, Moanalua at Kalaheo; Kalani,

Roosevelt at Kaimuki. Matches start at

2 p.m.

OIA West: Waialua, Aiea at Leilehua;

Mililani, Campbell at Waianae; Kapolei, Waipahu at Pearl City. Matches start at

2 p.m.

SPORTER AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five (girls),

10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha (boys and girls), 10 a.m.; Island Pacific at Punahou (girls and boys), 10:30 a.m.; Hanalani at Saint Louis (boys), 12:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity III girls: Assets vs. Lanakila Baptist, 1:30 p.m. at Hanalani.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Varsity I, Kamehameha at

Punahou, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific,

6 p.m. at Punahou. Varsity II, Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou,

4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity I/II

Punahou def. Sacred Hearts 25-10, 25-16,

25-9

Kamehameha def. University High 25-12,

25-7, 25-19

Hawaii Baptist def. Le Jardin 25-9, 26-24,

25-18

Girls Varsity III

Island Pacific def. Assets 25-19, 25-14,

25-12

Hawaiian Mission def. Christian Academy

25-19, 25-15, 27-25

Girls JV

Mid-Pacific def. Hanalani 25-12, 25-17,

25-23

BIIF

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Parker 25-6, 25-9, 25-13

Girls JV

Parker def. Hawaii Prep 25-21, 25-16

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity I

Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 10. Goal

scorers—Pun: Skyler Tjapkes 4, Nicholas Davidson 3, Kodai Eskin 3, Shota Eskin 2, Puna Blair, Hayden Dikeman, Dylan

McManus. MPI: Jordan Clifford 8, Rylind Butler 2.

Kamehameha 10, ‘Iolani 6. Goal

scorers—KS: Akahai Hudgens 3, Caleb Wright 2, Kaeo Andrade, Konor Chang, Kaej Kahana, David Wong, Ezekial

Fernandez. Iol: Isaiah Weeks 2, Nigel

Palalay, Jackson Iwata, Micah Fasi.

Boys Varsity II

Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 5. Goal scorers—

Pun: Beck Kilpatrick 3, Jake Davidson 2, Tyler Lau 2, Jeffrey Ferrer 2, Max Regala 2, Raihau Sunaoka, Lochlain Keenan, Aaron Ruhaak, Logan Bauer. MPI: Milo Kiyabu, Adrian Monda, Jaxson Butler, Joseph Kukea, Hunter Tomlinson.

Kamehameha 15, ‘Iolani 2. Goal

scorers—KS: Kamakoa Kaluhiwa 3, Hako Hudgens 3, Trevyn Nishimura 2, Koali’i

Kamai-Hudson 2, Oliko Hugens 2, Kahiau Stevens, Drew Apuna, Kyan Shigekane.

Iol: Kaiden Lee, Kai Drews.