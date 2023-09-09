Letter: Lawsuits can mean big payday for law firms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Law firms are scouring every law to find justification to sue someone. Read more

Law firms are scouring every law to find justification to sue someone. If you’ve been solicited to join a class- action lawsuit, please read John Grisham’s book, “The King of Torts,” to learn how those lawsuits work.

I’ve been in such lawsuits against companies for stock transaction irregularities. In a win, the legal firms are paid first. The lead plaintiff may not have been a shareholder but starts the action and gets an incentive fee. Other shareholders receive pennies.

Don’t think you’ll become rich by adding your name to a suit. The legal firms want lots of names to justify a complaint.

Ronald Wong

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter