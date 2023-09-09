Letter: Lottery could help pay for future disaster relief

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is it time for a lottery? There will be more catastrophic natural disasters in the future. Read more

Is it time for a lottery? There will be more catastrophic natural disasters in the future. The government can only do so much. Donations help, but are manini if the damage is in the billions.

A lottery could help raise funds for rebuilding, addressing homelessness and rising insurance costs, and more. Most states that rely on tourism have lotteries that help fatten their bottom line.

Have fun playing with a purpose. We already are among the highest-tax states in the nation.

Rudolph Samson

Ewa Beach

