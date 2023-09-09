Letter: Politicians exchange influence for support

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Once upon a time, nestled in the tropical paradise of Hawaii, a network of political intrigue unfolded behind the scenes. In this nonfictional story, powerful elected leaders devised a clever way to reward their campaign donors while maintaining an illusion of legitimacy.

Within the realm of Hawaii’s government, a select few politicians wielded significant influence. These gatekeepers utilized their positions to connect campaign donors to state government funds through the veil of nonprofit organizations. These nonprofits, purportedly created to serve the community’s needs, became the key to accessing lucrative opportunities and securing financial support.

Amid the lush landscapes and azure waters, the elected leaders carefully orchestrated their plan. As elections approached, these candidates sought financial assistance to fuel their campaigns. Benefactors, eager to gain favor or influence, pooled their resources to support their chosen candidates.

Once the elections were over, the elected leaders delivered.

David Moskowitz

Sarasota, Fla.

