Lahaina’s Buddhist community comes together to heal

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rev. Gensho Hara, left, of the Lahaina Jodo Mission led a prayer during a memorial service Friday in Lahaina. Also pictured are the Rev. Ai Hironaka, center, of the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii, and the Rev. Takayuki Meguro of the Lahaina Shingon Mission.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM State Rep. Elle Cochran, left, was greeted by the Rev. Ai Hiro­naka of the Honpa Hongwanji Mission.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM State Rep. Elle Cochran, right, assisted people Friday at Kelawea Mauka Makai Park in Lahaina.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Rev. Takayuki Meguro of the Lahaina Shingon Mission held flowers Friday while looking out at the Lahaina burn zone.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

All three temples, where each minister both lived and worked, were among the structures destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire. Along with many of their congregants, they lost most of their possessions in the fire. Read more

