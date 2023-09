Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The No. 20 Chaminade women’s volleyball team improved to 10-0, beating San Francisco State and Northwest Nazarene on Friday in the Cal Poly Pomona/Azusa Pacific Crossover in Pomona, Calif.

The first match against San Francisco State (3-3) went the distance, with the Silverswords prevailing 25-20, 25-21, 18-25, 15-25, 15-6. Chaminade was led by reigning Pacific West Conference Player of the Week Ajack Malual’s 15 kills, with Greta Corti adding 12 and Mahala Ka‘apuni 10. Malual came up clutch in the final set, serving all three of her aces during a 7-0 run to help Chaminade pull away.

In the second match, the Silverswords earned a 25-13, 25-16, 27-25 victory. Malual again powered the Chaminade offense, logging a career-high 19 kills. Londyn Giles led the Nighthawks (4-3) with seven kills. Chaminade fought off five straight set points in the third but rallied for the sweep.

With the two wins, Chaminade is off to the best start in program history, bettering the 9-0 start by the 2018 team.

Silverswords win road opener in soccer

Kenna Kiefer’s goal in the 62nd minute gave the the Chaminade women’s soccer team a 1-0 victory in its road opener against Western Colorado in Gunnison, Colo.

After the teams battled through a scoreless first half, Bailey Loria fed Kiefer just inside the 18-yard line, and the freshman deposited the ball into the lower left corner for her first career goal. From there, the Chaminade defense locked down the Western Colorado offense, allowing just three shots the rest of the way.

Naomi Takata earned the win in goal for Chaminade (1-0-1), making two saves to earn her 19th career victory.

Mei Hayashizaki took the loss for the Mountaineers, who fell to 0-2-1.