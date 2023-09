Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New field, familiar result.

The Campbell Sabers christened their sparkling new field with an overwhelming 42-0 victory over the Nanakuli Golden Hawks on Friday night at Campbell High School.

“It’s amazing,” Sabers quarterback Jaron-Kaawe Sagapolutele said about the new field and fan atmosphere. “I’m so happy that the whole community could show up, and praise God that everyone played and balled out.”

Campbell’s new turf field is a huge step up from last year’s field that didn’t even have yard markers.

“We love our new field, and we have to take good care of it,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said. “We take a lot of pride in this community. They’re playing hard for their community. They’re playing hard for themselves and for Campbell High School.”

The Sabers improved to 4-1, and a perfect 4-0 against Hawaii opponents, this season.

Sagapolutele led the offense with 14-for-21 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns. The only person that could find fault with his performance was Sagapolutele himself.

“Overall, we didn’t play as well as we could. As a team, I think we could always improve,” Sagapolutele said. “Everything was open, we hit what we could, and we came out with the victory, so I’m just happy about that.”

“There’s always room for improvement,” Johnson conceded. “That’s what we always strive for: being better.”

Zayden Alviar-Costa led the pass-catchers with 83 yards on two receptions and a touchdown, while Rusten Abang wasn’t far behind with 82 yards on five catches. James Steffany-Fiame scored twice on the ground, with Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana scoring another. The Sabers defense added a touchdown of its own on Aisiah Paogofie’s 35-yard pick-6.

“The defense did some good things. We expect that from them, and they’re starting to play the football we expect,” Johnson said.

The Sabers scored on each of their first three drives. Sagapolutele completed three straight passes for 55 yards during the game’s opening possession, setting up Dela Pena-Pihana’s 9-yard touchdown run.

Sagapolutele was back at it on the next drive, which began with his 56-yard completion to Alviar-Costa. The drive ended with another Sagapolutele pass, a 21-yard touchdown strike to Rowen-Ray Bucao.

Campbell scored again before the offense had a chance to get back on the field. Paogofie picked off Nanakuli quarterback Kanoa Torres’ pass and returned it 35 yards to the house. The Sabers offense matched that touchdown on their next drive, with Sagapolutele’s second touchdown pass, a 27-yard dart to Alviar-Costa.

Campbell scored its fifth touchdown of the first half after Nanakuli lost yardage on a fake punt from its own 11-yard line, which set the Sabers up just 6 yards from pay dirt. They needed only two plays to reach it. Steffany-Fiame carried the ball twice, scoring on a 3-yard run.

The only time the Sabers offense was stopped was on a nine-play drive in the second quarter. The 68-yard drive fizzled out on the Golden Hawks 13-yard line after back-to-back drops by the Sabers.

On the flip side, Nanakuli couldn’t get it going on offense. The first drive ended in a turnover on downs for the Golden Hawks, while the second ended with Campbell’s pick-6. Nanakuli found more success on its third drive, which reached the Sabers 14-yard line after a 50-yard connection from Torres to Richard Federico. But the Golden Hawks’ best chance at a touchdown was ended by Randon Nalu Cordeiro’s interception for Campbell. The Golden Hawks punted on their next drive, then failed to complete the fake punt.

After the Sabers recovered an onside kick to start the third quarter, Sagapolutele led them on a short scoring drive that was capped by Steffany-Fiame’s 3-yard run. The second unit finished the mercy-rule-shortened game for Campbell.

Kalaheo 60, Kaimuki 43

Junior Kamalu Anoba-Jordan scored five touchdowns and had 356 all-purpose yards to help the Mustangs earn a second win in the same season for the first time since 2018 under firstyear coach Jaymason Lee.

Anoba-Jordan rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns and caught four passes for 147 yards and a touchdown and added an 81-yard kickoff return to open the third quarter for

Kalaheo (2-1, 2-1), which outscored the Bulldogs (1-4, 1-2) in the second half 39-14.

The Mustangs were 2-25 in their previous 27 games with their only two wins against McKinley dating back to 2018, when it ended the season with a win over Kalani.

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass to lead the Bulldogs.

Kalaheo’s 60 points are the school’s most since 2008, when the Mustangs scored 70 against Kalani in a 70-0 win.

Waipahu 76, Radford 7

Quarterback Elijah Mendoza threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns, propelling the Marauders to their first win of the season.

Mendoza led a balanced attack for Waipahu (1-3, 1-1), which piled up 530 yards of total offense and saw nine players score offensive touchdowns.

As a team, Waipahu ran for 214 yards and passed for another 316. Quarterback JJ Manu took over for Mendoza in the second half and threw for 119 yards and a score.

Defensively, Waipahu held the Rams (0-4, 0-3) to just 160 yards of offense, and got a 12-yard pick-6 from Isaiah Iosefa in the third quarter.

Waipahu’s 76-point output is its highest in school history, breaking the previous mark of 63 scored against Waialua in 2017.

‘Iolani 40, Saint Louis I-AA 28

CJ Villanueva passed for 185 yards and three touchdowns and Taniela Tauli returned a kickoff 94 yards for a score as the Raiders defeated the Crusaders at ‘Iolani.

Villanueva, who completed 16 of 21 passes, got the Raiders off to a quick start with a 69-yard scoring toss to Kekama Kane for a 7-0 lead. Tanner Shum kicked the extra point as well as field goals of 34 and 45 yards to stake

‘Iolani to a 13-0 lead after one period.

Leysen Rodriguez completed 27 of 41 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns for Saint Louis I-AA. He was intercepted twice.

—

At Campbell

Nanakuli (1-3, 0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Campbell (4-1, 3-0) 21 14 7 0 — 42

Camp—Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 9 run (Cristian Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Rowen-Ray Bucao 21 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Aisiah Paogofie 35 interception re- turn (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Zayden Alviar-Costa 27 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—James Steffany-Fiame 3 run (Wy- ckstandt kick)

Camp—Steffany-Fiame 3 run (Wyckstandt kick)

RUSHING—Nanakuli: Imi Asinsin 19-29, Talitonu Keohuhu 4-4, Lyruc Anuenue 2-1, Blaze Baltazar-Conselva 1-(minus 4). Campbell: Falaniko Scanlan 4-27, Dela Pe- na-Pihana 3-26, Steffany-Fiame 5-14, Donny Faavi Jr. 1-12, Xyler Jarra 3-9, Tyson Ball 1-8, Sagapolutele 2-1.

PASSING—Nanakuli: Kanoa Torres 5-12- 2-80. Campbell: Sagapolutele 14-21-0-262, Faavi Jr. 1-5-1-10.

RECEIVING—Nanakuli: Richard Federico 3-68, Baltazar-Conselva 1-17, Tamalii Namu- lauti-Auau 1-(minus 5). Campbell: Alvi- ar-Costa 2-83, Rusten Abang 5-82, Tainoa Lave 2-48, Brystin Sansano 3-24, Bucao 2-24, Scanlan 1-11.

Junior Varsity: Campbell 39, Nanakuli 6

WAIPAHU 76, RADFORD 7

Radford (0-4) 0 0 7 0 — 7

Waipahu (1-3) 27 28 7 14 — 76

Waip—Jelaxtor Leota 16 run (Tai Aipia-Bar- rett run)

Waip—Anieli Teleaai 33 run (pass failed)

Waip—Jayden Chanel 27 pass from Elijah Mendoza (Ezekiel Stewart kick)

Waip—Chanel 18 pass from Mendoza (kick blocked)

Waip—Eric Stephens 55 pass from Men- doza (Stewart kick)

Waip—Safety

Waip—Faafetai Failauga 28 run (kick blocked)

Waip—Zaeden Reyes 2 run (Stewart kick)

Waip—Landon Flores 25 pass from JJ Manu (kick failed)

Waip—Chayne Felipe 1 run (Stewart kick)

Rad—Jacob Sullivan 24 pass from Jacob Barner (Luke Barner kick)

Waip—Isaiah Iosefa 12 interception return (Stewart kick)

Waip—Mark Carino 1 run (Stewart kick)

RUSHING—Radford: Caius Johnson 15-47, Brad Yoakley 3-4, Team 1-(minus 5), Zeke Schulz 1-(minus 6), Barner 2-(minus 9). Waipahu: Teleaai 3-55, Leota 4-51, Fe- lipe 7-39, Carino 11-38, Failauga 3-28, Reyes 1-2, Manu 1-2, Team 1-(minus 1)

PASSING—Radford: Barner 12-32-2-129. Waipahu: Mendoza 12-18-0-197, Manu 6-9-0-119.

RECEIVING—Radford: Sullivan 7-90, Roch Schaefer 1-20, Tyrese Miller 3-19, Yoakley 1-0. Waipahu: Stephens 4-88, Chanel 5-77, Jayvren Pinera 1-56, Jhonathan Kekua-Cobb 2-25, Flores 1-25, Aipia-Barrett 1-23, Micah Balderas 1-13, Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 1-6, Failauga 1-3, Tysten Austria 1-0.

KAPOLEI 54, CASTLE 3

Castle (1-2, 0-2) 0 3 0 0 — 3

Kapolei (4-1, 3-0) 34 13 7 0 — 54

Kapo—Zayne Pasion 7 pass from Liatama Amisone (Hurley Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Pasion 13 pass from Amisone (kick blocked)

Kapo—Chase Camarillo 15 pass from Ami- sone (Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Kaina Kamohalii 12 pass from Ami- sone (Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Kamohalii 49 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

Kapo—Kamohalii 2 pass from Amisone (Hurley Kennedy kick)

Cast—FG Aztin Pitt 25

Kapo—Noah Gould 8 pass from Amisone (kick failed)

Kapo—Laakea Tapaoan 52 pass from Ke- koa Koong (Kennedy kick)

RUSHING—Castle: Ezekiel Totten 7-21, Chayse Nakayama-Hose 8-1, Nathanael-Seth

Rombawa 1-(-6), Nai Kalauokaaea 3-(minus 17), Team 1-(minus 23). Kapolei: Reeno Teo 5-57, Chasyn Amano 1-2.

PASSING—Castle: Kalauokaaea 11-23- 1-115, Rombawa 0-1-0-0. Kapolei: Ami- sone 14-17-0-207, Koong 5-8-0-85.

RECEIVING—Castle: Rombawa 5-59, Logan Thompson 1-30, Trisen Kalauo- kaaea 1-14, Benjamin Domingo 1-12, Rid- dik Enos 1-0. Kapolei: Kamohalii 7-150, Tapaoan 1-52, Camarillo 2-22, Pasion 2-20, Taylor Chuck 2-15, Keola Correa 1-11, Gould 1-8, Teo 2-7, Izaea Lino 1-7.

KALAHEO 60, KAIMUKI 43

at Skippa Diaz Stadium

Kaimuki (1-4, 1-2) 13 16 0 14 — 43

Kalaheo (2-1, 2-1) 7 14 19 20 — 60

Kaim—Jeremiah White 27 pass from Iosefa Letup (Hinano Kahawai kick)

Kalh—Kamalu Anoba-Jordan 5 run (Reilly Campbell kick)

Kaim—Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook 23 pass from Letup (run failed)

Kalh—Anoba-Jordan 64 pass from Jude Weber (Campbell kick)

Kaim—Harmon Sio 5 run (Sio run)

Kalh—Zayden Napulou 14 pass from Ben- jamin White (Campbell kick)

Kaim—Iosua Letuli 1 run (Sio run)

Kalh—Anoba-Jordan 81 kickoff return (run failed)

Kalh—Matthew Pyne 1 run (run failed)

Kalh—Anoba-Jordan 23 run (Campbell kick)

Kalh—Anoba-Jordan 3 run (Campbell kick)

Kaim—Kuratsu-Cook 18 run (run failed)

Kalh—Toalagi Tevaga 51 pass from Weber (Campbell kick)

Kalh—Marcus Sasaki 33 run (pass failed)

Kaim—Kuratsu-Cook 6 run (Kuratsu-Cook run)

RUSHING—Kaimuki: Kuratsu-Cook 19- 103, Iose. Letup 8-51, Lukela Hicks 2-7, Sio 1-5, Iosu. Letuli 1-1. Kalaheo: Anoba-Jor- dan 14-100, Sasaki 15-86, Nainoa Barbieto 3-2, Bubz Pyne 1-1, Damian Akiu 1-(minus 3), Weber 1-(minus 5).

PASSING—Kaimuki: Iose. Letup 22-36-1- 263. Kalaheo: Weber 9-19-1-222, White 1-1-0-14.

RECEIVING—Kaimuki: White 4-61, Iosu. Letup 5-50, Talen Jay Domingo 3-47, Peter Maulló 3-41, Sio 4-39, Kuratsu-Cook 2-20, Hinano Kahawai 1-5. Kalaheo: Anoba-Jor- dan 4-147, Tevaga 1-51, Napulou 3-26, Sa- saki 1-8, Vinny Bandini 1-4.

‘IOLANI 40, SAINT LOUIS I-AA 28

At ‘Iolani

Saint Louis (1-2) 0 14 7 7 — 28

‘Iolani (3-0) 13 14 13 0 — 40

Iol—Kekama Kane 69 pass from CJ Villan- ueva (Tanner Shum kick)

Iol—FG Shum 34

Iol—FG Shum 45

Iol—Keon Preusser 5 pass from Villanueva (Marcos King kick)

StL—Javen Royce Ruiz 3 run (Keolu Mar- kle-Kane kick)

Iol—Taniela Tauli 94 kickoff return (King kick)

StL—Pryde-Zen Collins 26 pass from Ley- sen Rodriguez (Markle-Kane kick)

Iol—Jones Vierra 2 run (kick failed)

Iol—Jaeden Park pass from Villanueva (King kick)

StL—Marquez Mellor 2 run (Markle-Kane kick)

StL—Exodus Brown 8 pass from Rodriguez (Markle-Kane kick)

RUSHING—‘Iolani: Vierra 19-68, Villan- ueva 3-8, Ronin Fanelli 1-2. Saint Louis: Ruiz 9-39, Mellor 9-34, Rodriguez 5-15,

Collins 2-6.

PASSING—‘Iolani: Villanueva 16-21-1- 185. Saint Louis: 27-41-2-303. RECEIVING—‘Iolani: Kane 4-90, Park 5-60, Preusser 4-16, Tyger Hayashi 2-11, Vierra 1-8. Saint Louis: Brown 6-80, Col- lins 5-70, Brylon Lee 2-43, Mellor 5-33,

Laddus Cachola 1-25, Nephi Sam- paia-Grace 1-21, Kaihokulele Kreis-Kakaio 2-16, Maddan Rush Ahuna 1-7, Brody Abellanida 1-6, Ruiz 3-2.

Also: