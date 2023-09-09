comscore Rainbow Wahine surge by Waves | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Rainbow Wahine surge by Waves

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii players Kate Lang, left, Caylen Alexander, Tali Hakas, Amber Igiede, Talia Edmonds and Riley Wagoner celebrated a point against the Pepperdine Waves.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii players Kate Lang, left, Caylen Alexander, Tali Hakas, Amber Igiede, Talia Edmonds and Riley Wagoner celebrated a point against the Pepperdine Waves.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Tali Hakas was on the hunt for a kill against Pepperdine’s Grace Chillingworth and Vanessa Polk.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Tali Hakas was on the hunt for a kill against Pepperdine’s Grace Chillingworth and Vanessa Polk.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Caylen Alexander looked for chance to score against Pepperdine’s Meg Brown and Isabel Zelaya.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Caylen Alexander looked for chance to score against Pepperdine’s Meg Brown and Isabel Zelaya.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,727 watched the Rainbow Wahine (5-2) bounce back from Thursday’s first loss of the season in a match that went more than three sets with their first sweep. Read more

Previous Story
Game Day: Albany vs. Hawaii
Next Story
Scoreboard - Sept. 9, 2023

Scroll Up