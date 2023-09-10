Letter: Labor agency woeful in stranding jobless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is disgraceful that the state and its Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) are so incapable of meeting the needs of thousands of unemployed workers on Maui following the fire disasters. We are four weeks beyond the Aug. 8 fires on Maui, and DLIR has not gone fully into emergency mode or sent necessary personnel to Maui to enroll those qualified to receive unemployment compensation.

DLIR’s computer system is still defective and its phone system is not much better, so jobless workers are left stranded and without vital assistance.

There are so many in need of employment on Maui. Some of these unemployed individuals might be interested in jobs with DLIR to help Maui’s jobless apply for unemployment insurance benefits.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

