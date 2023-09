Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Who can we blame for the devastating Lahaina fire? It’s crazy how lawyers are pointing their money-hungry fingers at every possibility under the sun, especially those with deep pockets.

What are these lawyers promising their clients as compensation for their loss? I promise you it will never ever be enough. And many will feel victimized again.

In my opinion, the entire blame for this fire goes to Mother Nature. Global warming dried the land. Turbulent winds pushed the fire upon Lahaina so fast and without warning. Everyone just reacted.

There’s no one to blame.

Government should be responsible for disaster relief. But the politicians probably spend all the money. And lawyers should be ashamed for inciting the people to pick on innocent parties. It provokes anger.

Stop blaming. Collectively, let’s start doing something to help. Blaming does not help.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

