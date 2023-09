Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 7

6:40 p.m. today

Moo Hyool accepts Boon-yi’s offer and goes with her to Hamju. Bang-won also heads to Hamju and plans to meet Jung Do-jeon. Yi Sung-gye’s men mistake Boon-yi for a spy, putting Boon-yi’s life in danger.

Episode 8

7:50 p.m. today

Jung Do-jeon shows up just in time and says he’s the one who sent everyone to Hamju. He tells Yi Sung-gye to get rid of the three villains in the government and build a new country. Jung Do-jeon invites Hong In-bang to join him.

“Numbers”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

Staffers at People’s Entertainment frantically work in response to Bo Sung’s arrest and doctor the report. Ho Woo and Seung Jo work as one team.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Seung Jo baits Ho Woo with the Haebit Construction report to make Ho Woo join his team. In the process of working on the Soma Tech case, Ho Woo learns the real reason Seung Jo asked him to be a part of the team.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 77-78

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Kyung-su professes his feelings for Young-shin, and agonizes when she tries to distance herself from him. Wan-shik advises Kyung-su that he needs to make a decision if Kyung-su and Young-shin continue to live together. Kyung-su learns that Sook-jung is the one who told Young-shin to get rid of her mother’s photos and that her brother is the one who caused the auto accident that caused Young-shin’s mother’s demise.

Episodes 79-80

7:50 p.m. Thursday

When Kyung-su confronts Sook-jung about Young-shin’s mother’s accident, she tells him nothing can change the fact that he’s her son. Kyung-su makes a decision to announce his relationship to Sook-jung.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 73

7:50 p.m. Friday

After seeing his father, Murong Chui, drink the hemlock, Murong Xi sheds tears. Murong Bao is puzzled by this and starts searching for the truth. After hearing about Murong Chui’s death, Damdeok resolves to travel to Houyan to pay his respects.

Episode 74

7:50 p.m. Saturday

After arriving in Magoseong and being informed about the situation there from Yeo Seokgae, Damdeok and his men try to rectify things, but the people do not welcome their efforts. Houyan tries to exploit the situation and sends Feng Bao to Magoseong to ensnare Damdeok in a trap.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.