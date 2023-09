Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Human Services announced today that everyone in Hawaii who currently has health insurance through Med-QUEST need not worry about losing their coverage for the rest of 2023. Read more

The state Department of Human Services announced today that everyone in Hawaii who currently has health insurance through Med-QUEST need not worry about losing their coverage for the rest of 2023.

Current Med-QUEST members will continue to be covered through at least the end of the year without interruption, except for those who voluntarily ask to end their coverage, those who have moved out of state or those who are deceased, according to a news release.

“Med-QUEST is pausing any disenrollments and will restart its renewal efforts in December with any loss of coverage not happening until January 2024 at the earliest,” said Meredith Nichols, assistant administrator and deputy Medicaid director for DHS’s Med-QUEST Division.

In light of the Maui wildfires, she said Med-QUEST is extending this pause even longer and maintaining all current enrollments for Maui County residents, with renewals not happening until April to June.

According to additional information released today:

>> If Med-QUEST can successfully renew a member’s eligibility at this time, a pink coverage confirmation letter will be mailed to the member.

>> If Med-QUEST is unable to renew coverage at this time, a member’s renewal date will be pushed out to a new month after this pause.

Med-QUEST is encouraging all affected Maui residents, especially those whose household or employment situations have changed, to call 800-316-8005 or log in to their account to report any status changes.