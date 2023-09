Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team defeated Cal State East Bay 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15 to conclude the Cal Poly Pomona/Azusa Pacific Crossover Tournament in Azusa, Calif., on Saturday.

Ajack Malual matched her career-high with 19 kills, while Mahala Ka’apuni set her personal best with 16 kills to lead the Silverswords (11-0). Lexi Pagani led the Pioneers (4-3) with 10 kills.

The Silverswords concluded the nonconference portion of their schedule undefeated, improving their program record for consecutive wins to open a season. The two-time defending PacWest champions will open conference play against Hawaii Pacific on Thursday.