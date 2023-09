Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Seven turnovers, including five in the first half, doomed the Kahuku Red Raiders in a 55-8 blowout loss to the nation’s No. 1-ranked Mater Dei Monarchs in Santa Ana, Calif., on Saturday.

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Brown on the Monarchs’ first offensive play from scrimmage after their defense picked off Kahuku quarterback Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa on the Red Raiders’ opening drive.

Kahuku’s next two drives ended in fumbles and Mater Dei led 13-0 after the first quarter.

The Monarchs put up 28 points in the second quarter to take a 41-8 halftime lead. Kahuku’s lone score came on a touchdown run by Tagovailoa-Amosa.

The game was less competitive than Kahuku’s 34-7 loss to St. John Bosco last year in California. Mililani played Mater Dei last season and led 7-0 in the second quarter before losing 42-14.

Mater Dei’s 55 points are the most Kahuku has given up in the Prep Bowl and state championship eras (since 1972).

The Red Raiders, the state’s No. 1-ranked team, host St. John Bosco, which is ranked No. 3 in the nation, on Saturday. The Braves crushed St. Frances of Maryland 37-14 on Friday. St. Frances visted the North Shore last year and left with a 22-15 victory.

—

Kahuku (4-1, 2-0) 0 8 0 0 — 8

Mater Dei (1-0) 13 28 7 7 — 55

MD—Marcus Brown 41 pass from Elijah Brown (kick good)

MD—Jordon Davison 15 run (kick failed)

MD—Davison 20 run (kick good)

MD—Kayden Dixon-Wyatt pass from E. Brown (kick good)

MD—Ramere Davis fumble return (kick good)

Kah—Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa run (run good)

MD—M. Brown 20 pass from E. Brown (kick good)

MD—Marcus Harris 21 pass from E. Brow n (kick good)