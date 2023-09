Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kailua has now won three straight games after starting the year with two straight losses. Read more

The Kailua Surfriders outlasted their hosts in a mistake-filled, back-and-forth 21-20 victory over the Waianae Seariders on Saturday night at Raymond Torii Field.

“This is everything. I told the team we need this win right here,” Kailua coach Joseph Wong said. “This win catapults us into what we’re trying to accomplish here in the Open and Division I.”

Kailua and Waianae combined for nine turnovers and six punts throughout the game, but the Surfriders buckled down and got to business when it counted, scoring on back-to-back drives to seal the win.

“You have to keep plugging away. Its not always going to work and be pretty, but in the end you just have to come away with the W,” Wong said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s ugly or pretty, you have to come away with it, and we found a way to win in the end.”

The Surfriders’ converted goalkeeper Matthew Mashiba put the capper on the game with a game-winning 39-yard extra point kick that was elongated by two penalties.

“Matthew can kick 55 yarders. He kicked a 50 last week, so I knew that was well within his range. And he proved us right,” Wong said. “We have all the trust in him. We have all the faith in him, and having a kicker is a weapon.”

Kailua quarterback Romeo Ortiz connected with Aizek Kaanoi for the clutch 32-yard touchdown that set up Mashiba’s kick. He finished with 13-for-28 passing for 162 yards, the touchdown and one interception. Kaanoi was his top receiver with 95 yards on six catches.

Kristian Yamamoto led Kailua on the ground with 66 yards and a touchdown, all in the second half.

Waianae running back Alika Idica led all runners with a game-high 147 yards on 16 carries.

After the first four drives of the game failed to result in a point, it seemed only fitting Kailua opened the scoring in a funky way. Following a Waianae turnover-on-downs on the game’s longest drive thus far, Kailua scored on a one-play drive. Kaanoi caught a pass from Ortiz and ran it 50 yards to the Waianae 3-yard line. He then fumbled the ball into the end zone, where teammate Collin Friel recovered the ball for a touchdown.

Waianae put together its best offensive drive of the half at the end of the first quarter. Starting on its own 12, Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao and Idica led the Seariders on a 12-play, 88-yard drive. Idica had runs of 39 yards and 27 yards, while Kahalewai-Sapigao completed a 15-yard pass to Idica, then a 22-yard pass to David Maxwell Jr. Kahalewai-Sapigao finished the drive on the ground with a 1-yard touchdown run.

That would be all for either offense in the first half, as four of the next six drives ended on turnovers. The other two ended on punts.

The second half mirrored the first, with punts and turnovers ruling much of the third and fourth quarters. Waianae drew first blood in the second half, as Idica capped off a five-play opening drive with a 41-yard score. Kahalewai-Sapigao had a 35-yard run into the red zone on the next drive, but his lateral wound up in Kailua possession.

Kailua punted on its first drive of the second half and turned it over on downs on its next drive, but the Surfriders buckled down when it counted. Yamamoto tied the game at 14-14 on a 58-yard touchdown run with 7:15 left to play.

Waianae responded with Kahalewai-Sapigao’s 10-yard score at the tail end of a seven-play drive. A low snap on the extra point attempt forced an impromptu two-point conversion throw that fell to the turf to keep the gap at six points.

With under four minutes to play, Kailua turned to Ortiz. He completed his first two passes for 20 yards, but misfired on three straight throws. He rebounded with a 32-yard touchdown strike to Kaanoi in the back of the end zone.

A celebration penalty followed by a Kailua false start pushed the would-be go-ahead PAT try back. But the extra yardage was no concern to Mashiba, who calmly converted the 39-yard game-winning extra point try.

“That’s the old Kailua and Waianae rivalry. I was talking to Waianae’s coaches about that. That’s the kind of games that we’ve played with them over the years,” Wong said. “A lot of OIA championships, and I was a part of a few of them. That’s what the rivalry was about. Clean, hard-fought football game right there.”

Kailua 21, Waianae 20

At Raymond Torii Field

Kailua (3-2, 2-1) 7 0 0 14 — 21

Waianae (0-4, 0-1) 0 7 7 6 — 20

Kail—Collin Friel 3 fumble recovery (Matthew Mashiba kick)

Wain—Maximus Kahalewai-Sapigao 1 run (Brysen Ferreira kick)

Wain—Alika Idica 41 run (Kaden Nauer kick)

Kail—Kristian Yamamoto 58 run (Mashiba kick)

Wain—Kahalewai-Sapigao 10 run (pass failed)

Kail—Aizek Kaanoi 32 pass from Romeo Ortiz (Mashiba kick)

RUSHING—Kailua: Yamamoto 4-66, Ortiz 6-21, Caysen Samson 3-8, Clayton (Ikaika) Quidachay 5-7, TEAM 1-(minus 1). Waianae: Idica 16-147, Kahalewai-Sapigao 8-53, Dayton Kuhiiki 12-33, Coen Alcos 2-5, TEAM 1-(minus 5).

PASSING—Kailua: Ortiz 13-28-1-162. Waianae: Kahalewai-Sapigao 13-30-1-161.

RECEIVING—Kailua: Kaanoi 6-95, Stoney Pocock 3-26, Ezekiel-Allan Valdez 3-22, Collin Friel 1-19. Waianae: David Maxwell Jr. 4-67, Idica 3-35, James Kahaleua 2-20, Jordan Kaio 1-17, Shanceton Lagunero 1-11, Hayven Pinson 1-6, Jaylum Pelen 1-5.

Junior Varsity: Waianae 37, Kailua 33

Kaiser 27, Roosevelt 24

At Kaiser Stadium

Roosevelt (2-3, 1-2) 0 14 3 7 — 24

Kaiser (2-2, 2-1) 13 0 7 7 — 27

Kais—Dillon Reis 12 run (kick blocked)

Kais—Brennan Seto 25 pass from Sean Connell (Keagan Lime kick)

Roos—Keawe Davis 38 pass from Ioane Kamanao (Journey DePeralta kick)

Roos—Davis 25 pass from Ioane Kamanao (DePeralta kick)

Roos—FG DePeralta 24

Kais—Jesse Shinagawa 75 pass from Connell (Lime kick)

Roos—Kamanao 12 run (DePeralta kick)

Kais—Lime 7 pass from Connell (Lime kick)

RUSHING—Roosevelt: Kamanao 12-69, Kaleikaumaka Akiona 12-49, Zion Kalauawa-Haupu 2-9, Team 1-(minus 15). Kaiser: Reis 23-129, Jayvien Smith 3-5, Connell 12-2, Team 2-(minus 6).

PASSING—Roosevelt: Kamanao 17-39-1-244, Braden Sarahina 1-1-0-1. Kaiser: Connell 14-27-1-191.

Kaiser:

RECEIVING—Roosevelt: Davis 8-137, Taimane Souza-Fautanu 4-73, Jahsiah Souza-Armstead 5-19, Wiliama Aarona 1-14. Kaiser: Shinagawa 6-119, Lime 6-44, Seto 2-28.

Pearl City 42, McKinley 6

At Pearl City

McKinley (0-4, 0-3) 0 0 6 0 — 6

Pearl City (4-0, 3-0) 7 14 0 21 — 42

PC—Tobias Vazquez 59 pass from Jonah Galanto (Kahai Chang kick)

PC—Vazquez 26 pass from Trey Dacoscos (Chang kick)

PC—Keaton Tomas 75 pass from Dacoscos (Chang kick)

McK—Tanner Hiromasa 40 pass from Iosua Sefo (kick failed)

PC—Vazquez 7 pass from Dacoscos (Chang kick)

PC—Tayvon Ching-Harrell 28 pass from Dacoscos (Chang kick)

PC—Derek Kusano 5 pass from Galanto (Chang kick)

RUSHING—McKinley: Mana Lale-Saole 12-57, Sefo 4-22, Fabien Pudja 1-4, Mana Kepa Kaio 4-(minus 14). Pearl City: Shaeden Talo 8-50, Shaydyn Quemado 5-18, Bobby Best 4-16, Dacoscos 3-16, Kusano 1-5, Galanto 2-(minus 11).

PASSING—McKinley: Sefo 9-14-4-168, Kepa Kaio 2-6-0-42. Pearl City: Dacoscos 13-23-1-219, Galanto 6-13-0-97.