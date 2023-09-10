Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 10, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Lauren Baucom Hise and Conrad Hise threw a couple of shakas at their restaurant Momo & Poke in Alexandria, Va., in January. The restaurant specializes in Hawaiian plate lunches. Conrad Hise is originally from Kaneohe. Photo by Wes Azama.
Honolulu resident Leonard J. Lau discovered Ohana Bakerys Kitchen in Toshima City, Tokyo, in January. He commented on the freshness of the bread and sandwiches, saying the restaurant had “terrific food!” Photo by Stephanie Lau.
Honolulu resident Mark Lindstrom discovered a vintage Dodge Royal V8 in front of Aloha Bar in Prague, Czech Republic, in the summer of 2022. He wrote that the restaurant has “great prices for food and drinks, and lots of old surfing photos including Hawaii’s ambassador of surfing, Duke Kahanamoku.” Photo by Julie Lindstrom.