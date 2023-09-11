comscore Letter: Keep supporting Maui, those who need help | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters

Letter: Keep supporting Maui, those who need help

  • Today

Let’s keep supporting Maui and the people impacted by the wildfires. So many people, including celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, are donating large amounts of money to help residents who lived in Lahaina. Read more

Letter: Labor agency woeful in stranding jobless

