Letter: Keep supporting Maui, those who need help

Let’s keep supporting Maui and the people impacted by the wildfires. So many people, including celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, are donating large amounts of money to help residents who lived in Lahaina. Jack Johnson is doing a charity concert, with the profits going to support Maui.

There are also institutions like my school, La Pietra, that offer free admission to students who need an education after their homes were burned.

It is uplifting and heartwarming to see hope after these unfortunate fires. I hope we can keep giving and encouraging others to help Lahaina, and the people that have lived there.

Jillian Moore

Manoa

