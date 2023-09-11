comscore Letter: Tell the truth about aftermath of Maui fires | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Tell the truth about aftermath of Maui fires

  • Today

A wise old friend of mine once told me, “The American people will almost always do the right thing if you just tell them the truth.” I have often thought of that in the aftermath of the devastating fire in Lahaina. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Labor agency woeful in stranding jobless

Scroll Up