Letter: Time is right to build on aquaculture’s potential

The THRIVE Hawaii Agrifood Summit offers an opportunity to learn about the economic potential of aquaculture (“Agtech, aquatech offer huge opportunities for Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 5).

Hawaii has had a prominent role in national development. U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye authored the National Aquaculture Act of 1980, the foundation for all national expansion. U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka spearheaded the Regional Aquaculture Center Program, establishing five research centers that fostered industry growth.

Our current congressional delegation is assuming a leadership role, co-authoring bills to open the Exclusive Economic Zone to farming and tripling the budget for the regional centers, as well as establishing a House Aquaculture Caucus.

It’s opportune for industry to recognize this political climate and increasing federal research funding.

Out-of-state experts can be a great catalyst for innovation. Building on Hawaii’s international reputation and with our substantial talent and resources, we can realize aquaculture’s full potential.

John Corbin

Kaneohe

