Letter: Time is right to build on aquaculture’s potential

The THRIVE Hawaii Agrifood Summit offers an opportunity to learn about the economic potential of aquaculture (“Agtech, aquatech offer huge opportunities for Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 5). Read more

