Editorial | Letters Letter: Time is right to build on aquaculture’s potential Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The THRIVE Hawaii Agrifood Summit offers an opportunity to learn about the economic potential of aquaculture (“Agtech, aquatech offer huge opportunities for Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 5). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The THRIVE Hawaii Agrifood Summit offers an opportunity to learn about the economic potential of aquaculture (“Agtech, aquatech offer huge opportunities for Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Sept. 5). Hawaii has had a prominent role in national development. U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye authored the National Aquaculture Act of 1980, the foundation for all national expansion. U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka spearheaded the Regional Aquaculture Center Program, establishing five research centers that fostered industry growth. Our current congressional delegation is assuming a leadership role, co-authoring bills to open the Exclusive Economic Zone to farming and tripling the budget for the regional centers, as well as establishing a House Aquaculture Caucus. It’s opportune for industry to recognize this political climate and increasing federal research funding. Out-of-state experts can be a great catalyst for innovation. Building on Hawaii’s international reputation and with our substantial talent and resources, we can realize aquaculture’s full potential. John Corbin Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Labor agency woeful in stranding jobless