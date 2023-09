Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Goodbye, old friend: The Foodland at School Street in Liliha has been there since the beginning, opening in 1948 — the year local business Foodland began as a grocery operation. It’s small, compared to the shiny, modern stores opened in recent decades, but that, along with the longtime Liliha team members who welcome every customer, gave it a human scale that made it enjoyable to visit.

Foodland fans don’t have to travel far to shop at the Dillingham Boulevard store, with its wider selection of products and spacious parking lot, but the stalwart neighborhood grocery will be missed.