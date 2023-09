Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Oahu taxpayers and riders of Honolulu’s public transit — Skyline, TheBus and TheHandi-Van — can see what rate changes policymakers have in mind, at Tuesday meetings of the Honolulu Rate Commission. The panel, which helps vet proposed changes to public transportation fare structures and policies, will be accepting testimony at a 2:30-4:30 p.m. meeting at 711 Kapiolani Blvd., suite 1600, in-person or via Zoom. There also will be a 6 p.m. in-person meeting at Kapalama Hale in Dillingham.

For details on the meetings and proposed changes, see 808ne.ws/transitrates.