Advocates want more support for food, agriculture

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is Thomas Hafsack checking on the dairy’s goat cheese inventory for online orders on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 31 Surfing Goat Dairy employee Kala‘i Greig stocks goat cheese chocolate truffles in the store. The chocolate delicacies are made from fresh goat cheese instead of butter or cream. The business, located in lower Kula, has reported a loss of about 90% of its business since the Maui wildfires.

Following the Lahaina fire, local food and agriculture advocates once again hope that Hawaii takes steps to improve its food systems. Read more

