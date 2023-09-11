comscore Maui wildfires: Outside fire investigators to start interviews | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui wildfires: Outside fire investigators to start interviews

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

Third-party investigators hired by the state Attorney General’s Office will start formal interviews with officials this week as they probe the county and state response to the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, which killed at least 115 people and displaced 7,500 others. Read more

