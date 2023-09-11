comscore Training is offered to help residents clean up Lahaina devastation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Training is offered to help residents clean up Lahaina devastation

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement wants to train and certify evacuees of the Lahaina wildfire beginning Friday for Lahaina’s recovery. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 24-28, 2023

Scroll Up