Silverswords rally to draw Fort Lewis

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Chaminade women’s soccer team didn’t panic after conceding the opening goal, rallying to score in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw against Fort Lewis College on Sunday at Katy O. Rady Field on the Western Colorado University campus. Read more

