Silverswords rally to draw Fort Lewis

The Chaminade women’s soccer team didn’t panic after conceding the opening goal, rallying to score in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw against Fort Lewis College on Sunday at Katy O. Rady Field on the Western Colorado University campus.

Hannah Paschke scored the opener for the Skyhawks, heading a ball into the goal off of a free kick in the 41st minute.

Delaney Buntin equalized for Chaminade with her first career NCAA goal. Buntin, who had 14 goals last year at Pima Community College, fired a shot from 25 yards away to tie the match.

Silverswords goalkeeper Naomi Takata made both of her saves in the final 21 minutes to help preserve the draw.

Chaminade will return home to take on rival Hawaii Pacific in a nonconference matchup on Thursday at Saint Louis Field. The game will start at 12:30 p.m.

Vulcans score early to beat SF State

The Hawaii Hilo men’s soccer team rode an early goal to a 1-0 home victory over San Francisco State on Sunday at Vulcan Soccer Field.

Sophomore Aidan Santos scored what turned out to be the game-winner in the 21st minute. Santos was assisted by Utah State Eastern transfer Colby Lee.

San Francisco State outshot the Vulcans 6-5 in the second half, but the Gators couldn’t find the equalizer as goalie Christian Souza stood firm in goal. Souza made two of his four saves in the second half.

Up next for Hawaii Hilo is a two-game California road trip. The Vulcans will take on CSU San Marcos on Saturday at The Cage, then finish the trip against CSU Dominguez Hills at Toro Stadium on Sept. 18.