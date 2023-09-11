How Hawaii players fared in NFL Week 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started at linebacker along with Matt Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley in the loss to Philadelphia. He made four tackles, one solo, and hit Jalen Hurts once. It was his first time starting a season opener since his rookie season with the Lions in 2019.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints receiver: Was the first receiver off the bench for New Orleans, getting a target in the end zone from David Carr. He was flagged for holding with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left to negate a first down run by Rashid Shaheed.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball five times with a long of 46 in his return from a torn achilles. He also served as holder on all scoring kicks. It was his first game since January of 2022.

>> Ilm Manning, Cardinals offensive line: Was not active in the loss to Washington. He has been with the Cardinals for only a week after being cut by San Francisco.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Started in the loss to the Dolphins and led the team with a career-high 11 tackles, nine of them solo. His previous high in tackles was 10 against Arizona last year and his highest total of solo tackles was seven against the Chiefs in 2021.

KEAAU

>> Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ravens offensive line: The rookie was declared inactive for Baltimore’s win over Houston. Aumavae-Laulu was a sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft and is second on the depth chart at left guard behind John Simpson.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Panthers linebacker: Was the first linebacker off the bench but didn’t generate any statistics in the loss to Atlanta. The veteran is Shaq Thompson’s backup at right inside linebacker.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started against the Jaguars and had a monster game that included a fumble return for a touchdown after strip sacking Trevor Lawrence. He finished with seven tackles, four of them solo, and hit Lawrence one other time. Buckner’s touchdown was the second of his career, the last time he scored was in 2019 with San Francisco.

>> Kaimi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Booted three field goals from between 35 and 38 yards in the loss to Baltimore. That is good for $750 for Maui relief, as he has pledged to donate $250 per field goal and $100 for every extra point. He also handled kickoffs, booting three touchbacks on four tries.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Came off the bench in his first NFL game but didn’t draw a target in the loss to Cleveland.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Steelers offensive line: Came off the bench in the loss to San Francisco. He is listed as the primary backup to center Mason Cole and right guard James Daniels.

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Was the second linebacker off the bench in the loss to San Francisco and combined with Markus Golden on a tackle of Christian McCaffrey in the third quarter. Herbig backs up right outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who was in on seven tackles.

>> Marcus Mariota, Eagles quarterback: Suited up but did not play in the win over the Patriots.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Went 28-for-45 for 466 yards and three touchdowns and an interception in the win over the Chargers. He ran the ball five times for five yards but was not sacked. His career high for passing yardage is 469 against Baltimore in Week 2 last year. Miami is 7-1 in games that Tagovailoa doesn’t get sacked.