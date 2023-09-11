comscore Sjarif Goldstein: Even if UH were an independent, a full schedule would work | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Sjarif Goldstein: Even if UH were an independent, a full schedule would work

  • By Sjarif Goldstein
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As someone who grew up watching University of Hawaii sports and graduated from UHM, all this college conference realignment is setting off an alarm in the back of my head — the Western Athletic Conference breakup of 1998 has saddled me with abandonment issues that I can’t shake. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Sept. 10, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – September 11, 2023

Scroll Up