comscore UH top LB Taylor likely to miss extended time MSU | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

UH top LB Taylor likely to miss extended time MSU

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii football team will be without its defensive leader when it faces the nation’s most prolific offense this coming weekend in Eugene, Ore. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Sept. 10, 2023
Next Story
Television and radio – September 11, 2023

Scroll Up