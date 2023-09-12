Column: Celebrate National Voter Registration Day

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day, a day to encourage new voters across the U.S. to register to vote and to participate in their elections. But National Voter Registration Day is not just for new voters. If you are among the more than 800,000 Hawaii residents who are already registered to vote, join the celebration by making sure your registration is current. Maintaining your registration is important to the voting and election process, and it’s easy to do.

When you register to vote in Hawaii, you are signing up for the ease and convenience of voting from home. Your ballot arrives to your mailbox, you vote your ballot, and you send your ballot right back. Election officials rely on a current residential address to assign the candidates you are eligible to vote for, and rely on a current mailing address to securely deliver your ballot. If your residence or mailing addresses are outdated, your ballot cannot be properly delivered, and you’re prevented from enjoying this hassle-free experience.

It’s not just important for you to keep your voter registration up to date so that you receive your ballot; it is important for the overall integrity of the election.

The security of the elections starts with accurate voter rolls. By informing officials of who you are, where you reside and where you get your mail, they can ensure that every vote cast is cast by an eligible voter. Through maintaining your voter registration, you’re playing your part in upholding the integrity of Hawaii’s elections.

Checking your voter registration is fast and easy. With your Hawaii driver’s license or Hawaii state ID, you can check your voter registration yourself through the online voter registration system at elections.hawaii.gov. In less than two minutes, you can check that your residence and mailing addresses are correct or make necessary changes.

You can also check your voter registration by contacting the Office of Elections at (808-453-8683 or 808-453-VOTE)or your county Elections Division and receive further instructions on how to update your registration if needed.

With the 2024 primary election almost a year away, you may be tempted to procrastinate on checking your voter registration. But if you choose to wait, you may find that your voter registration has been flagged as outdated, as there are other planning milestones election officials use to maintain the voter rolls. If your voter registration is identified as outdated, you won’t get a ballot in the mail. Check and update your voter registration today or you could find yourself waiting in a long line next election, possibly for hours, when you could have received your ballot in the mail.

A LOOK AT 2024 ELECTIONS

>> Mark your calendar: The primary election is on Aug. 10, and the general election is on Nov. 5, 2024; expect your ballot 18 days before Election Day.

>> Sign up for ballot alerts at elections.hawaii.gov

>> Stay tuned for the digital voter guide in July 2024 at elections.hawaii.gov

Michele Mitsumori and Chuck Greenfield are co-presidents of the League of Women Voters of Hawaii County.