Column: Celebrate National Voter Registration Day

  • By Michele Mitsumori and Chuck Greenfield
  • Today
  • Updated 8:20 p.m.
Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day, a day to encourage new voters across the U.S. to register to vote and to participate in their elections. Read more

