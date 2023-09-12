Letter: Chasing shopping carts a waste of Council’s time

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m shocked. I just can’t believe the City Council, especially Councilmember Calvin Say, would hear or introduce a bill to penalize citizens for removing shopping carts from their properties and leaving said carts on streets and sidewalks (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10) . Read more

I’m shocked. I just can’t believe the City Council, especially Councilmember Calvin Say, would hear or introduce a bill to penalize citizens for removing shopping carts from their properties and leaving said carts on streets and sidewalks (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). And the Council advanced the bill?

Bill 49 would fine such persons $500 or sentence them to jail for up to 30 days. Seriously? This is what we get with a 64% increase in City Council pay? They are making more than $100,000 a year now, and this is what they come up with? Pathetic.

Joe Carini

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter