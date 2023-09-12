comscore Letter: Chasing shopping carts a waste of Council’s time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Chasing shopping carts a waste of Council’s time

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I’m shocked. I just can’t believe the City Council, especially Councilmember Calvin Say, would hear or introduce a bill to penalize citizens for removing shopping carts from their properties and leaving said carts on streets and sidewalks (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Keep supporting Maui, those who need help

Scroll Up