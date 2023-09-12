Editorial | Letters Letter: Chasing shopping carts a waste of Council’s time Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I’m shocked. I just can’t believe the City Council, especially Councilmember Calvin Say, would hear or introduce a bill to penalize citizens for removing shopping carts from their properties and leaving said carts on streets and sidewalks (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I’m shocked. I just can’t believe the City Council, especially Councilmember Calvin Say, would hear or introduce a bill to penalize citizens for removing shopping carts from their properties and leaving said carts on streets and sidewalks (“Honolulu City Council pushes fines, jail for shopping cart violations,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 10). And the Council advanced the bill? Bill 49 would fine such persons $500 or sentence them to jail for up to 30 days. Seriously? This is what we get with a 64% increase in City Council pay? They are making more than $100,000 a year now, and this is what they come up with? Pathetic. Joe Carini Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Keep supporting Maui, those who need help