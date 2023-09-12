Letter: Clean up homeless encampment in Iwilei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m a retired registered nurse who has lived on Oahu since 2001. I go to the Petsmart by the Salvation Army off Nimitz Highway every four to five weeks, regularly for many years. This area is the worst I have ever seen it, with a particularly bad and unsightly homeless encampment.

All you see is trash piled everywhere, scattered the entire length of the street on both sides. Dogs stroll aimlessly in the street without a leash or person present. I’m particularly embarrassed by this little area. It’s an embarrassment to Hawaii.

At first I thought the city was the one to clean it up. Should I add to the hundreds of calls to 911? Complaints get lost in an overworked system. But now I think that maybe it’s the responsibility of the Salvation Army or Goodwill to keep the area they occupy in a somewhat livable condition.

They are part of the neighborhood — they need to clean it up. Or does something like this need to be brought to the attention of the state Department of Health?

Inga McLaughlin

Salt Lake

