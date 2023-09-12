Letter: Developers willing to pay fine to keep building

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article about the proposed $25,000 monster home penalty could be construed as the monster home developers’ kiss-the-pinky-finger fee (“City proposes greater fines for ‘monster homes’,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24). I bet monster home developers would rather pay a fee to continue building and ignore the rules.

Meanwhile, local families whose homes are splitting at the seams because they are growing get called out because they want to enlarge their homes. When they try, the city Department of Planning and Permitting makes it so difficult for them.

However, demanding that monster home developers demolish their home is not in the bill. Really?

Taxpayers are not getting their money’s worth from City Council members and should request a refund.

Benjamin Shafer

Hauula

