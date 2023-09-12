comscore Letter: Developers willing to pay fine to keep building | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Developers willing to pay fine to keep building

The article about the proposed $25,000 monster home penalty could be construed as the monster home developers’ kiss-the-pinky-finger fee (“City proposes greater fines for ‘monster homes’,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24). Read more

