Letter: Intimidation threatens to corrode civil society

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A headline on an article about state housing chief Nani Medeiros said, “The resignation raises questions about the future of Green’a affordable housing panel.” Read more

A headline on an article about state housing chief Nani Medeiros said, “The resignation raises questions about the future of Green’a affordable housing panel.”

Shouldn’t it also raise the question of whether Hawaii is going to accept as normal the strategies that have become too common nationally, of bullying and threatening public employees and opponents? The article does not address this question except to quote Gov. Josh Green calling such bullying contrary to the spirit of aloha.

The goal of easing the affordable housing crisis while respecting and including local residents is a cause for us all. It needs to be resolved civilly, through hearings, advocacy, legislation and, if necessary, the courts. Skepticism and protest are warranted and healthy in a civil society, but suspicion and accusation can be corrosive and self-fulfilling. Outright intimidation has no place and undermines us all.

But what are the consequences? Someone following this story could easily conclude that such tactics are effective in halting policies and thwarting one’s opponents. Are authorities here tracking and prosecuting people who threaten individuals and their families? If so, please cover those stories. If not, that is a story in itself.

Sue Cowing

Niu Valley

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter