Off The News: Easing Med-QUEST rules, temporarily | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Easing Med-QUEST rules, temporarily

Low-income households throughout Hawaii receiving Med-QUEST, the state’s managed-care program for federally- and state-funded Medicaid benefits, won’t face “review and renewal” requirements, or potential disenrollment from their health insurance, until at least December. Read more

