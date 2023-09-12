Editorial | Off the News Off The News: Easing Med-QUEST rules, temporarily Today Updated 8:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Low-income households throughout Hawaii receiving Med-QUEST, the state’s managed-care program for federally- and state-funded Medicaid benefits, won’t face “review and renewal” requirements, or potential disenrollment from their health insurance, until at least December. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Low-income households throughout Hawaii receiving Med-QUEST, the state’s managed-care program for federally- and state-funded Medicaid benefits, won’t face “review and renewal” requirements, or potential disenrollment from their health insurance, until at least December. The pause in Med-QUEST reviews, announced by the state Department of Human Services (DHS) last week, is connected to the toll of the Maui fires — and Maui County residents receiving Med-QUEST won’t be subject to review until at least April, DHS announced. That will ease the burden on hospitals and health-care providers who might otherwise be faced with unreimbursed costs from treating uninsured people — a good call in the wake of the deadly Lahaina disaster. Previous Story Off The News: Rates for public transit on agenda