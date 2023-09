Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Just in time for “Monday Night Football” and Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the New York Jets, Disney and Charter Communications on Monday ended their 12-day dispute that had kept Spectrum TV viewers from accessing shows on ESPN, ABC, National Geographic and FX. Read more

The impasse had been over some $2.2 billion in fees to Disney from Charter Communications, Spectrum’s parent company, for streaming rights. Basically, the deal allows both Charter and Disney to have their hands in both cable and streaming with programming. It is, as Disney’s Aladdin would say, a whole new world.